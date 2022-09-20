Man pleads guilty to federal charges after smashing up Planned Parenthood clinic

EUGENE, Ore. -- An Oregon man who authorities say broke windows and destroyed property at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Grants Pass pleaded guilty on Monday to federal charges of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.
According to court documents, Devin Friedrick Kruse, 27, broke five security cameras, a window, and a sign at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Grants Pass on November 23, 2021. Court documents go on to say Kruse returned on November 26 and hurled a concrete block through the clinic’s window, tore down an intercom system, and broke several lights. According to authorities, Kruse admitted to damaging the facility because he was angry the clinic was providing abortion services.
“Citizens have a legal right to peacefully protest, but Mr. Kruse’s actions of repeated violence toward a Planned Parenthood clinic crossed a line,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “The FBI will continue to work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our communities while respecting individuals' First Amendment rights.”
Officials said that on February 24, 2022, Kruse was charged with two charges of violating the FACE Act. He pleaded guilty to these charges on September 19. He faces up to two years in federal prison. As part of a plea agreement, Kruse agreed to pay restitution to Planned Parenthood prior to sentencing. Officials say Kruse will be sentenced on January 5, 2023.