 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

In Eugene and Springfield, air quality of unhealthy for sensitive
groups is expected in the mornings with improved air quality each
afternoon.

In Oakridge, air quality is likely to worsen to hazardous on the
Air Quality Index.

Young children, older adults, and people with heart or lung problems
are especially vulnerable. With school back in session, it is
important to consider public health guidance for school outdoor
activities when scheduling time outdoors for children.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
211info.org

Man pleads guilty to federal charges after smashing up Planned Parenthood clinic

  • Updated
  • 0
Efforts underway to protect abortion rights as nation adjusts to Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Planned Parenthood of Utah has sued state leaders over a newly enacted law banning most abortions in the state.

 Rick Bowmer/AP

EUGENE, Ore. -- An Oregon man who authorities say broke windows and destroyed property at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Grants Pass pleaded guilty on Monday to federal charges of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

According to court documents, Devin Friedrick Kruse, 27, broke five security cameras, a window, and a sign at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Grants Pass on November 23, 2021. Court documents go on to say Kruse returned on November 26 and hurled a concrete block through the clinic’s window, tore down an intercom system, and broke several lights. According to authorities, Kruse admitted to damaging the facility because he was angry the clinic was providing abortion services.

“Citizens have a legal right to peacefully protest, but Mr. Kruse’s actions of repeated violence toward a Planned Parenthood clinic crossed a line,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “The FBI will continue to work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our communities while respecting individuals' First Amendment rights.”

Officials said that on February 24, 2022, Kruse was charged with two charges of violating the FACE Act. He pleaded guilty to these charges on September 19. He faces up to two years in federal prison. As part of a plea agreement, Kruse agreed to pay restitution to Planned Parenthood prior to sentencing. Officials say Kruse will be sentenced on January 5, 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you