Man recently released from prison arrested on firearm possession charges

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who Eugene Police Department said had relatively recently served out a 20-year sentence was arrested early Thursday morning and found in possession of a gun he wasn’t allowed to own.
According to EPD, an officer stopped a pick-up truck on Tyler Street just after midnight on January 12. Officers said that when stopped, the driver, later identified as Jabari Lee Arbogast Sr., 41, of Salem, hopped out of the vehicle and tried to run away on foot. Police said officers were able to catch Arbogast a short distance from the vehicle and bring him into custody. EPD officials said Arbogast had recently been released from a 20-year prison sentence.
EPD officers said they spotted a small handgun and ammunition container on the floorboards of the pick-up truck, and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. The subsequent search turned up three handguns, parts for an AR-15, several handgun and rifle magazines, numerous rounds of ammunition, and other miscellaneous gun-related items, according to police. They also said two of the handguns were stolen.
Arbogast was taken to the Lane County Jail on a warrant and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Court records show that Arbogast’s alleged 20-year sentence was likely for a 2002 case in which he was convicted of first-degree kidnapping and several robbery charges.