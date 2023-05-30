Man riding in pick-up truck bed fatally injured in crash

FALL CREEK, Ore. – A truck crash in rural Lane County claimed a man’s life Sunday evening, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the LCSO, at about 5:40 p.m. on May 28, deputies went out to Big Fall Creek Road to respond to a report of a crash. Deputies said they arrived to find a Chevrolet Silverado had been headed westbound near milepost 6 when it left the roadway for unknown reasons. The LCSO said Corey Michael Primmer, 29, had been riding in the bed of the pick-up and was thrown from the truck during the crash.
Deputies said Primmer was taken to a nearby hospital, but passed away as a result of his injuries. Deputies said they are investigating to find a reason for the truck leaving the roadway.