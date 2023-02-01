Man’s life saved by bystanders, police after SUV overturns in canal, Albany police say

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PST FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 7 seconds and southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 14 to 19 ft at 11 seconds and south winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt possible. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 1 AM PST Friday. Gale Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. &&