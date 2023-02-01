Man’s life saved by bystanders, police after SUV overturns in canal, Albany police say

ALBANY, Ore. -- Quick action from bystanders and police helped save the life of a man who drove off the road and overturned into a canal Monday, the Albany Police Department said.
According to the APD, officers responded to a reported rollover crash at Pacific Boulevard and Queen Avenue at about 1:33 p.m. on January 30. Officers said they arrived to find an SUV driven by a 53-year-old Albany man had left the road for an unknown reason, crashed through a fence protecting the Albany water canal, and came to rest upside down on its driver side partially submerged in water. Police said the driver was still inside the vehicle and his head was underwater when they arrived.
According to APD, when the vehicle went into the canal bystanders leapt into action to try to save the driver by breaking a window. Police said officers on the scene broke out the sunroof glass while two others went into the waist-deep water to try to keep the driver’s head above water. Shortly after, the driver was pulled out of the vehicle through the sunroof, according to police.
Police said the driver was unconscious, not breathing and had no pulse. Albany police said five officers rotated performing CPR on the driver until Albany Fire Department paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital. Later than evening, Albany police were informed the driver is expected to make a full recovery from the crash.
Albany Police Department praised the bystanders and officers for their quick efforts to help the driver out of the vehicle and administering CPR, saying their response gave him a chance for survival. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.