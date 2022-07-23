 Skip to main content
Corrected starting time

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to
99 likely. Temperatures between 100 and 103 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected
Tuesday through Thursday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds
temperatures on Friday and beyond. Overnight lows in the mid
to upper 60s in urbanized areas will provide little relief for
those without air conditioning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Man safe after flipping from water tube in Santiam River

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

LEBANON, Ore.-- One man is safe after flipping from his inflatable water tube Sunday afternoon, Lebanon Fire officials said. 

Lebanon Fire crews responded to the 40000 block of McDowell Creek Drive just after 12:30 p.m.

Officials said they received initial information that a man flipped from his water tube and went under water.

They said first-arriving responders were able to make contact with the man, who was able to make it to the river bank with help from bystanders.

A low-angle rope rescue took place because of the steep terrain of the river bank. 

Lebanon Fire District was assisted by Linn County Sheriff's Office, Albany Fire Department and Oregon Department of Forestry Sweet Home Unit.

With high temperatures forecasted in the upcoming week, officials would like to remind the public to take caution in the water and wear a life jacket.

