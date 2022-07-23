Man safe after flipping from water tube in Santiam River

LEBANON, Ore.-- One man is safe after flipping from his inflatable water tube Sunday afternoon, Lebanon Fire officials said.
Lebanon Fire crews responded to the 40000 block of McDowell Creek Drive just after 12:30 p.m.
Officials said they received initial information that a man flipped from his water tube and went under water.
They said first-arriving responders were able to make contact with the man, who was able to make it to the river bank with help from bystanders.
A low-angle rope rescue took place because of the steep terrain of the river bank.
Lebanon Fire District was assisted by Linn County Sheriff's Office, Albany Fire Department and Oregon Department of Forestry Sweet Home Unit.
With high temperatures forecasted in the upcoming week, officials would like to remind the public to take caution in the water and wear a life jacket.