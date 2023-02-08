Man seen approaching homes in Cottage Grove going through mental health crisis, family says

Cottage Grove, Ore. -- A man who has been spotted approaching homes in Cottage Grove is going through a mental health crisis, according to a family member.
Residents have been on edge after social media posts detailed a random man knocking on doors in the middle of the night. Residents told KEZI the man asked for a cigarette, or for a person not at the residence, and lingered on the property even when asked to leave.
Laney Smart heard about the man from a neighbor on February 3. The man came to her home on the night of February 6. She said her roommate answered the door after noticing the doorknob being jiggled. The roommate asked the man to leave, but she said the man did not leave until he was confronted again later.
Smart said the incident left her feeling unsafe.
“Now every night I'm getting up in the middle of the night, checking all of my doors, all of my windows,” she said. “My child's not sleeping in her own room anymore, because I'm worried about it. She's on the other side of the house, so I'm too afraid to have her in her own bedroom. And I've been not going outside at night."
A family member of the man, who spoke with KEZI 9 News on the condition of anonymity, said he is not fully aware of the situation he is putting other people in. She said he is homeless and has severe mental health issues -- but is not getting the help that he desperately needs.
She said family has called police for help, but has been told they cannot do anything because he has done nothing illegal. Cottage Grove Police Department has not yet been able to respond to requests for comment as of February 8.
The man's family member said he was picked up on the night of February 7 by another family member from the area. He was taken by the family member to a hospital in hopes of getting placed in a psychiatric hold, she said, but he was released in the morning of February 8.
She said she understands the situation the man is putting people in can be scary, but the systems he needs for support are just not working.
“I don't think you should be mad at the person doing this – I understand that it is scary and intimidating,” the family member said. “I think you should be more upset with the county not offering any kind of assistance for anyone going through a mental health crisis like this.”
The family member said she is currently out of state, and the family member who took him to the hospital is over 80 years old and is in no position to help on their own.
Anyone who encounters the man, the family member said, should contact the police to get him to a safe place.