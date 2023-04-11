 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...


* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation if left unprotected.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Man seen breaking into coffee shop and stealing register; Lane County deputies investigating

  • Updated
  • 0
Coffee shop broken into

ALVADORE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after an unkown man shattered a rural coffee shop’s window and stole the cash register from within in an early morning theft.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an early-morning burglary at a coffee stand on Clear Lake Road on April 9. Deputies said their investigation showed that an unknown man broke a window and stole the cash register and all the cash inside from the coffee shop just after 2 a.m. that morning. However, surveillance cameras caught the suspect and his car on tape.

According to the LCSO, the suspect is described as a white man who was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded jacket. His vehicle seems to be a maroon sedan with a faded paintjob and a U.S. Army sticker in the lower right corner of the rear window. The vehicle also had a temporary tire mounted on the right rear wheel at the time of the burglary.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the burglary to contact them at 541-682-4150 option 1.

Recommended for you