Man seen breaking into coffee shop and stealing register; Lane County deputies investigating

ALVADORE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after an unkown man shattered a rural coffee shop’s window and stole the cash register from within in an early morning theft.
According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an early-morning burglary at a coffee stand on Clear Lake Road on April 9. Deputies said their investigation showed that an unknown man broke a window and stole the cash register and all the cash inside from the coffee shop just after 2 a.m. that morning. However, surveillance cameras caught the suspect and his car on tape.
According to the LCSO, the suspect is described as a white man who was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded jacket. His vehicle seems to be a maroon sedan with a faded paintjob and a U.S. Army sticker in the lower right corner of the rear window. The vehicle also had a temporary tire mounted on the right rear wheel at the time of the burglary.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the burglary to contact them at 541-682-4150 option 1.