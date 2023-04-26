Man seen driving recklessly facing multiple charges, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – A man faces multiple charges after eluding police officers who tried to stop him after he was seen driving recklessly in north Eugene Tuesday night, authorities said.
Eugene police officials said officers who were traveling to another call at 10:59 p.m. on April 25 observed a speeding driver in a Ford Mustang hit the center median on Highway 99 North at Four Corners. The officers tried to initiate a traffic stop but the Mustang’s driver sped up and eluded them, police said.
Authorities said they didn’t pursue the Mustang but officers saw the vehicle turn west onto Pattison Street. An officer soon located the Mustang unoccupied at Pattison and Waite Street, police said.
Eugene police officials said that shortly after the arrival of other officers in the area, a man identified as Alejandro J. Ayala, 21, appeared from a nearby yard.
Ayala, who police detained as he appeared intoxicated, said he was not the driver of the Mustang, authorities said.
Police said that a Springfield Police K9 team responded to the scene and tracked from the Mustang into the nearby yard and back to where Ayala was located.
Officers determined that while the Mustang was not registered to Ayala, the car’s registered owner confirmed Ayala had purchased it a week earlier, police said.
Authorities said police arrested and charged Ayala with DUII, driving while suspended, eluding by foot and reckless driving. Ayala was also cited for violation of an ignition interlock device and refusing a breath test, and was transported to the Lane County Jail, police said.