Man seen speeding, veering into oncoming lane arrested for DUII, deputies say

BARVIEW, Ore. – A man who was observed by a deputy speeding and veering into an oncoming lane on Sunday evening was arrested for DUII, Coos County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
CCSO said a deputy observed a small red Nissan car speeding and crossing into the oncoming lane while on patrol in Barview on May 21 at 7:45 p.m. The deputy stopped the vehicle on Cape Arago Highway near Miluk Road, and the vehicle’s driver, Heriberto Morado Ledesma, 36, showed signs of impairment, authorities said.
Sheriff’s officials said that an investigation led to Ledesma’s arrest for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Ledesma was transported to the Coos County Jail, where a breath test revealed his blood alcohol content measured in at 0.19%, which is more than twice the state’s legal limit of 0.08%, CCSO officials said.
Deputies said Ledesma was issued a citation for DUII and released to a sober adult.