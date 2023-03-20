Man sentenced for fatally shooting roommate in 2020

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man has been sentenced to several years of prison time for the fatal 2020 shooting of his roommate, court documents show.
According to court documents, in July 2020 Eugene police responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Smithoak Street. Martin Joyce, then 60, was living at the location with two other roommates, and had gotten into a dispute about their living arrangements, court documents allege. During the dispute, Joyce shot one of his roommates during the dispute, who died of his injuries, court documents said.
Joyce was jailed and charged with criminally negligent homicide. When he was charged, Joyce pleaded not guilty, but on March 10 he changed his plea to guilty and was subsequently convicted on March 16, court records show. He was sentenced to seven years in prison including time served in the Lane County Jail, meaning he will spend approximately the next four years in prison. After release, Joyce will be subject to three years of probation, court records said.