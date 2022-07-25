 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 97 to 103 expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected
Tuesday and Wednesday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds
temperatures on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man sentenced to 17 years for sex trafficking young teens

Justice

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who took two girls from Eugene, Oregon, to Vancouver, Washington, supplied them with drugs, forced them to have sex and collected payments for it was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Pamela Paaso said 34-year-old Johnl Jackson used force and coercion to traffic the girls, ages 14 and 15, and mentored another man who also forced the girls to have sex with men for money, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Jackson was arrested in 2019 in Vancouver. Paasco says with two co-defendants, Jackson recruited girls, advertised sexual services, delivered the girls to customers and split the proceeds.

A jury in March convicted Jackson of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking, sex trafficking of a child, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity.

One of the victims listened to the hearing by phone and provided a written statement to the court, saying in part that Jackson had done the most unspeakable thing to her and that she's glad he won't be able to hurt another young child.

The victims, in separate instances in 2018, eventually were able to escape and call relatives, and in one instance, a 14-year-old girl convinced a man at a Battle Ground, Washington, barn party — where she had been taken — to help her.

Jackson's lawyer, Per C. Olson, said Jackson doesn't have a criminal history and had a difficult life with his dad in prison, homelessness and drug abuse.

Jackson told the judge he didn’t feel like he had a fair trial.

