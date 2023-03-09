Man sentenced to five years of probation for child porn related charges

EUGENE, Ore. -- In a sentence the Lane County District Attorney is calling “overly lenient,” a man is facing five years of probation after pleading guilty to ten counts of encouraging child sexual abuse and ten counts of first-degree invasion of personal privacy.
The Lane County D.A. reported that Eugene Police Department served a search warrant at Virgil Andrew Dickey’s home in November 2021 after an undercover computer downloaded dozens of videos depicting sexual abuse of children from Dickey’s computer. The Lane County D.A. said EPD detectives eventually found up to a million files depicting child sexual abuse across numerous hard drives owned by Dickey. According to the Lane County D.A., the videos depicted the sexual abuse of children as young as five years of age. The D.A. also said police found videos and photos of a child between 10 and 12 years old that were surreptitiously taken by Dickey while the child was naked.
According to the Lane County D.A., Dickey, now 61, was sentenced to 90 days in jail for his crimes. He pleaded guilty to ten counts of encouraging child sexual abuse and ten counts of first-degree invasion of personal privacy, and on March 8 was sentenced to five years of probation by Judge Charles Zennache. The Lane County D.A. said the state had argued for 15 years in prison, and expressed disappointment towards the judge’s sentence, calling it “overly lenient.”