Man sentenced to nearly 19 years for manslaughter, DUII

Eugene, Ore. -- A man who plead guilty to numerous criminal charges including driving under the influence and three counts of second-degree manslaughter was sentenced to 18 years and 9 months in prison Thursday afternoon.

James Cam Johnson IV, then 31, of Oakridge, was arrested in May of 2021 after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 58 that left three people dead. At the time, law enforcement officials said Johnson attempted to pass several vehicles in a do-not-pass zone on Highway 58, leading to a three-vehicle crash when he swerved back into his lane to attempt to avoid oncoming traffic. Three of the four occupants of one vehicle died in the crash, with the fourth suffering major, possibly life-altering injuries. The occupants of a third vehicle also suffered less serious injuries. At the time, Johnson was charged with three counts of second-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants.

The Lane County District Attorney announced on September 15 of 2022 that Johnson had pleaded guilty to all charges and been sentenced to 18 years and 9 months in prison. The DA said Johnson has been in the state’s custody since December of 2021, and time served since then will go towards his sentence, but he will not be eligible for release until about September of 2040. The DA added that Johnson will be under probation for three years after his release.