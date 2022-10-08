Man sentenced to over five decades in prison on sex abuse charges

EUGENE, Ore.- One man is going to prison after being convicted for sexually abusing to young girls.
On Friday morning, Lane County Circuit Court Judge Karrie McIntyre sentenced Timothy Alan Edwards Sr. to over 52 years in prison.
Edwards Sr. was convicted of sexually abusing two middle school girls in North Eugene between 2009 and 2011.
According to a Twitter post for the Lane County D.A., Judge McIntyre had previously found Edwards Sr. guilty of all 12 charged felony sex crimes after a stipulated facts trial.
