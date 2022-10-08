 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Wednesday
October 12th.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Areas of visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense
fog.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Areas of dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or
less.

* WHERE...Cape Shoalwater WA to Florence OR out 10 NM, as well
as the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT today.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

&&

Man sentenced to over five decades in prison on sex abuse charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights graphic

EUGENE, Ore.- One man is going to prison after being convicted for sexually abusing to young girls. 

On Friday morning, Lane County Circuit Court Judge Karrie McIntyre sentenced Timothy Alan Edwards Sr. to over 52 years in prison. 

Edwards Sr. was convicted of sexually abusing two middle school girls in North Eugene between 2009 and 2011. 

Courtesy: Lane County DA Twitter

According to a Twitter post for the Lane County D.A., Judge McIntyre had previously found Edwards Sr. guilty of all 12 charged felony sex crimes after a stipulated facts trial. 

You can view the rest of the Twitter post here

 

Recommended for you