Man shot by Roseburg police after stabbings at warming center, DCSO says

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man who had allegedly stabbed several people at the Roseburg Warming Center was shot and killed by a Roseburg Police Department officer early Tuesday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The DCSO said 911 dispatchers heard multiple reports of a disturbance at the Roseburg Senior Center at about 12:45 a.m. on February 28. According to the DCSO, 911 operators were told several individuals had been stabbed by a man at the senior center, which was being used as an overnight warming center. The DCSO said officers from the Roseburg Police Department responded to the scene.
According to the DCSO, officers attempted to de-escalate the situation with the man by speaking to him and, when that didn’t work, using non-lethal levels of force. However, the man refused to follow officers’ instructions and did not respond to force, the DCSO said. Ultimately, an officer used lethal force against the suspect, who died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts, the DCSO said.
The DCSO said the involved officer was placed on paid administrative leave as is policy for the Roseburg Police Department. The Douglas County Major Crimes team is investigating the incident with the DCSO as the lead agency for investigating the shooting. The DCSO said the Roseburg Police Department is investigating the assaults against the individuals using the warming center.
Stick with KEZI for more details on this incident as they come to light.