Man stopped for speeding in excess of 100 mph arrested for probation violation, deputies say

COOS BAY, Oregon – Authorities said a man recorded driving in excess of 100 miles per hour south of Coos Bay on Thursday was arrested for a probation violation.
A Coos County sheriff’s deputy responded at 2:35 p.m. to a complaint of a red Acura car speeding and making dangerous passes over double yellow lines on Highway 101 near milepost 247, sheriff’s officials said.
CCSO officials said the deputy located the car passing several vehicles just south of the Winchester Trails OHV area and with radar reported the suspect’s car’s speed at 101 miles per hour. The deputy stopped the vehicle at Highway 101 and West Beaver Hill Road, authorities said.
Deputies said the driver, identified as Brandon Martinez, 33, failed to provide proof of insurance and laughed when the deputy told Martinez his driving was borderline criminal. The dispatch center advised the deputy that Martinez was on supervised probation through community corrections, CCSO officials said.
Court records show that Martinez in 2021 was sentenced to three years of supervised probation after being convicted in Deschutes County on one count of felony fourth-degree assault as domestic violence. A count of resisting arrest was dismissed, according to court records.
Authorities said Martinez was arrested for violating his probation, and his vehicle was impounded. Martinez was additionally cited for violation of the basic rule with speed in excess of 100 miles per hour, careless driving, and failure to carry proof of insurance.
Martinez was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he remains in custody.