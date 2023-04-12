 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 29 to 34 with light winds will result in
frost formation. Least threat of frost will be across the inner
Portland and Vancouver urban areas.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear to briefly reach
freezing close to sunrise, however, they will stay below 35
degrees for several hours. Areas shaded from early morning sun
will be slower to warm up.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Man struck by train taken to hospital and cited, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene Police Department

EUGENE, Ore. – A man hit by a train on Tuesday morning near Franklin Boulevard is expected to survive after suffering non-life-threatening injuries, police officials said.

Eugene Police Department (EPD) officials said Thomas James Streitz-Waters, 37, of Eugene, was struck by a train on April 10 at about 10:10 a.m. on the north side of the train tracks west of the Knickerbocker Foot Bridge. Authorities said Streitz-Waters had been walking alongside the tracks with headphones on and didn’t hear the train’s horn.

Eugene-Springfield Fire transported Streitz-Waters to a local hospital for treatment. Police cited Streitz-Waters in lieu of custody for first-degree criminal trespass, authorities said.

Union Pacific Railroad’s dispatchers reported the incident to EPD, police said.

Amtrak and Operation Lifesaver Rail Safety Education officials would like to remind the public that the average train is three feet wider than the track on each side. They also said pedestrians standing on the tracks may not hear or feel an oncoming train in time to safely get away, authorities said.

Motorists and pedestrians should never drive or walk around lowered crossing gates and drivers shouldn’t begin to cross tracks unless they can get all the way across, officials said.

More safety tips can be found online.

Tags

Recommended for you