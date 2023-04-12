Man struck by train taken to hospital and cited, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – A man hit by a train on Tuesday morning near Franklin Boulevard is expected to survive after suffering non-life-threatening injuries, police officials said.
Eugene Police Department (EPD) officials said Thomas James Streitz-Waters, 37, of Eugene, was struck by a train on April 10 at about 10:10 a.m. on the north side of the train tracks west of the Knickerbocker Foot Bridge. Authorities said Streitz-Waters had been walking alongside the tracks with headphones on and didn’t hear the train’s horn.
Eugene-Springfield Fire transported Streitz-Waters to a local hospital for treatment. Police cited Streitz-Waters in lieu of custody for first-degree criminal trespass, authorities said.
Union Pacific Railroad’s dispatchers reported the incident to EPD, police said.
Amtrak and Operation Lifesaver Rail Safety Education officials would like to remind the public that the average train is three feet wider than the track on each side. They also said pedestrians standing on the tracks may not hear or feel an oncoming train in time to safely get away, authorities said.
Motorists and pedestrians should never drive or walk around lowered crossing gates and drivers shouldn’t begin to cross tracks unless they can get all the way across, officials said.
