Man taken to hospital after being hit by train in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – A crash involving a train and a pedestrian in Eugene ended with non-life threatening injuries, but a citation for the victim. The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on March 24 at the corner of W. 2nd Avenue and Monroe Street.
According to Eugene police, 28-year old William Moran was talking to someone near the railroad tracks. When the conversation was over, Moran crossed the tracks and was hit by a train.
The train had activated its emergency brakes and stopped. Moran was found on the ground by a camp, police said.
Police said Moran was then taken by Eugene Springfield fire to a local hospital for treatment. Moran had suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Moran was issued a citation for First Degree Criminal Trespass for being on the railroad tracks, police said.