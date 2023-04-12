Man throws thousands of dollars in cash on I-5

EUGENE, Ore. – After a man threw thousands of dollars in cash out the window of his car on Interstate 5 Tuesday night, several random bystanders are experiencing a sudden windfall – while family members of the man said their bank accounts were totally emptied for his stunt.
According to Oregon State Police, troopers responded to Interstate 5 near milepost 192 just south of Eugene at about 7:23 p.m. on April 11 after hearing a report of money being thrown out of a vehicle. OSP said troopers on the scene identified as Colin Davis McCarthy, 38, as the person throwing the money. Troopers said they spoke with McCarthy, who allegedly told them he was doing well and wanted to share the gift of money with others. OSP, worried about the hazards associated with people running around the interstate to grab free money after dark, asked McCarthy to stop throwing the cash, and he agreed to stop. According to OSP, McCarthy told them he had dispersed about $200,000 during the incident.
OSP stuck around for a while to ensure public safety, but did not charge McCarthy with a crime. Several bystanders did pick up the thrown money, and it was almost completely gone by 8 p.m. that night.
“It’s hundred-dollar bills floating around and I'm like, ‘what!?’ So my boyfriend and I decided to go one way, he goes the other way and so far I've found 300 dollars!" a woman on the scene said during the incident.
Oregon State Police said they later spoke with a relative of McCarthy. Troopers said the relative told them that this was normal behavior for him. However, the relative also told troopers that McCarthy had gained the money he threw on the interstate by draining his family’s shared accounts, leaving them penniless.
KEZI 9 News is working to get in touch with law enforcement and family of McCarthy to learn more.