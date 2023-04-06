Man wanted in California arrested in Coos County, deputies say

BANDON, Ore. – A man wanted on a warrant out of California, was arrested by Coos County deputies on Wednesday evening, authorities said.
Coos County Sheriff’s officials said authorities in Humboldt County, California, contacted Coos County deputies for help in locating Jonathan H. Pulse, 29, who had an active warrant for his arrest and was presumed to be staying in Coos County.
Deputies located and arrested Pulse at a home south of Bandon after confirming the warrant, sheriff’s officials said. Authorities said Pulse was transported to the Coos County Jail where he remains in custody pending extradition, authorities said.