Man wanted on nationwide warrant arrested in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man police said had a nationwide warrant was arrested Sunday in Eugene after police asked the public for help locating him Thursday.
Joe Harker, 38, was arrested at about 7 p.m. by Eugene Police. This comes more than one week after he was indicted on 30 separate charges related to drug possession and delivery, according to police.
Harker was a suspect of multiple large Street Crimes Unit operations in 2022, including fentanyl dealing and child neglect cases. Harker was most recently arrested in a September operation that led to the seizure of more than $200,000 worth of drugs, as well as other illicit items.
According to the Lane County Jail's website, Harker is facing 20 charges. Those include multiple drug-related charges, child neglect and criminal conspiracy.