Man who allegedly charged Lane County deputies with knife safely arrested

EUGENE, Ore. – A man who allegedly lunged at Lane County deputies with a knife Friday morning is in jail after deputies were able to convince him to drop the weapon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the LCSO, deputies responded to an address on Concord Avenue in Eugene at about 6:30 a.m. on February 24 after hearing about a suspicious person in the area. According to the LCSO, the caller told them an unknown man had been pacing around on the caller’s property. When the caller told the man to leave using their video doorbell speaker, the man said the property belonged to him, and that he was going to start killing people, according to the LCSO.
The LCSO said deputies shortly showed up and tried to speak to the man, at which time he brandished a knife and charged at the deputies. Deputies said they moved away from the man, but kept their eyes on him and started talking to the man to try to convince him to calm down and put away the knife. The LCSO said Springfield police and Oregon State Police also showed up to help.
According to the LCSO, verbal de-escalation techniques, the presence of a Springfield police dog unit, and the use of less-than-lethal projectiles eventually convinced the man to sit down and throw away the knife. He was then taken into custody. The LCSO said no one involved in the incident received serious injury.
“This was an example of our deputies suddenly being faced with a lethal threat that could have ended tragically,” said Lane County Sheriff Cliff Harrold. “We are thankful for the quick-thinking of our deputies and the other responding officers. We are proud of the way they quickly recognized and responded to this highly unpredictable, violent situation and possible mental health crisis. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance provided by the Springfield Police Department and Oregon State Police in successfully resolving this critical incident.”
The suspect, identified as Paul Fitzgerald Smith, 49, was taken to the Lane County Jail on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon.