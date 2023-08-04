Man who allegedly rammed patrol vehicle and fled now in custody

LEBANON, Ore. – A man who allegedly rammed a Linn County deputy’s patrol vehicle before speeding from the scene was taken into custody on Friday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO officials said that a deputy attempted to make contact with the suspect, identified as Jerrimiah Joesepth Toering, 43, of Springfield, on July 27. Toering was recognized by a deputy as a driver who had allegedly eluded another deputy several days earlier, according to authorities. Sheriff’s officials said Toering allegedly drove toward the deputy as he exited his patrol vehicle and then allegedly rammed the deputy’s patrol vehicle with his own car before speeding away from the scene, LCSO officials said.

Deputies said that they located Toering’s vehicle, a white 2003 Mitsubishi Diamante, on July 28 but did not find Toering.

Toering was taken into custody without incident on August 4, according to sheriff’s deputies.