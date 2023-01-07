 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 14 to 19 ft at 14 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 35 kt. For the Gale Warning, seas 16 to 21 ft
at 12 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45
kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 7 AM PST Sunday. Gale
Warning, from 7 AM Sunday to 2 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Man who allegedly ran across street suffers head injury in car collision

Police lights

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car while unlawfully running across Main Street on Friday night, according to Springfield Police Department.

Springfield police said officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Main Street and 42nd Street at about 7:19 p.m. on January 6. When police arrived, they found a 24-year-old man had been struck by an eastbound sedan and suffered head injuries. Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. One lane of eastbound Main Street was closed for some time while police investigated.

According to SPD, officers with their Major Accident Investigation Team reported to the scene to investigate the crash. SPD said witnesses to the accident told investigators that they saw the victim running across the street unlawfully. Furthermore, police also said the sedan had a green light and the right-of-way when it struck the man

