Man who allegedly ran across street suffers head injury in car collision

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car while unlawfully running across Main Street on Friday night, according to Springfield Police Department.
Springfield police said officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Main Street and 42nd Street at about 7:19 p.m. on January 6. When police arrived, they found a 24-year-old man had been struck by an eastbound sedan and suffered head injuries. Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. One lane of eastbound Main Street was closed for some time while police investigated.
According to SPD, officers with their Major Accident Investigation Team reported to the scene to investigate the crash. SPD said witnesses to the accident told investigators that they saw the victim running across the street unlawfully. Furthermore, police also said the sedan had a green light and the right-of-way when it struck the man