Man who allegedly stabbed family member arrested

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is facing charges of assault and burglary after allegedly showing up at a family member’s apartment and stabbing them on Saturday, the Eugene Police Department said.
According to Eugene police, at about 4:50 p.m. on March 4, officers were dispatched to the Park Grove Apartments on Kinsrow Avenue for a reported stabbing. A man who was not allowed in the apartment had shown up and stabbed a family member of his who was there, the EPD said. EPD also said the victim had left the apartment with another family member, but the suspect had stayed inside the apartment.
EPD said the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, and was shortly released.
EPD said an armored vehicle was brought to the apartment complex, and their Crisis Negotiation Team used a loudspeaker to talk to the suspect. Police said the EPD Drone Team was also on the scene to safely locate the suspect. According to police, the suspect eventually came out and was arrested without incident.
The suspect was identified as Ryan Michael Alderfer, 33. EPD said he was taken to the Lane County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, two counts of menacing, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree burglary.