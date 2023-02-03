Man who attacked ex-girlfriend and bystander sentenced to prison

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A man who punched an unrelated man and his ex-girlfriend at her place of work in 2022 in Creswell has pleaded guilty to assault and been sentenced to prison, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the LCSO, back on June 21, 2022, Dakota Ray Stone, then 25, walked into an apartment complex in Creswell and punched a man at the complex with metal knuckles, injuring the victim’s face. The LCSO said Stone and the man did not know each other. Stone then allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend, who worked at the apartment complex, and possibly broke her nose. Deputies said it had been about five years since Stone and his ex-girlfriend had seen each other.
According to the LCSO, Stone was later tracked down and arrested in Springfield and charged with second-degree assault, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon. On February 2, the LCSO reported that Stone pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree assault and domestic violence on January 27. On Feb 2, he was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison and three years of probation.