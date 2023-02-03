Man who attacked ex-girlfriend and bystander sentenced to prison

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds
and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 12
to 17 ft at 8 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds
and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 12
to 17 ft at 8 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Man who attacked ex-girlfriend and bystander sentenced to prison

  • Updated
  • 0
Dakota Stone

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A man who punched an unrelated man and his ex-girlfriend at her place of work in 2022 in Creswell has pleaded guilty to assault and been sentenced to prison, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the LCSO, back on June 21, 2022, Dakota Ray Stone, then 25, walked into an apartment complex in Creswell and punched a man at the complex with metal knuckles, injuring the victim’s face. The LCSO said Stone and the man did not know each other. Stone then allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend, who worked at the apartment complex, and possibly broke her nose. Deputies said it had been about five years since Stone and his ex-girlfriend had seen each other.

According to the LCSO, Stone was later tracked down and arrested in Springfield and charged with second-degree assault, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon. On February 2, the LCSO reported that Stone pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree assault and domestic violence on January 27. On Feb 2, he was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison and three years of probation.

Tags

Recommended for you