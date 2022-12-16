Man who brought dead woman to Albany hospital sentenced for causing her death

BENTON COUNTY, Ore. -- A man has been sentenced to six years and three months in prison for actions that led to the death of a 35-year-old woman earlier in 2022, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the BCSO, on January 21 Charles Lynn Golliher, 51, dropped off a dead woman, later identified as Candi Marie Libke, then 35, at the Albany General Hospital Emergency Room. Deputies said Libke had extensive facial trauma and appeared to have been assaulted. After an investigation, Golliher was arrested on suspicion of assault and strangulation.
According to the BCSO, Golliher and Libke were living together in his truck which was regularly parked near Hoskins Road in Philomath, and were likely in a romantic relationship. Deputies said Golliher told them Libke’s injuries were caused by a fall in the bathroom at Fort Hoskins Park in Philomath. However, deputies said Golliher had injuries on his hand, and witnesses told them Golliher had physically assaulted Libke multiple times.
The BCSO reports that Golliher was convicted of second-degree manslaughter, coercion, and two counts of fourth-degree assault, and was sentenced to six years and three months in prison on December 14.
The BCSO also reminds survivors of domestic abuse or sexual assault that there are resources available 24/7:
• Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence (CARDV) 541-754-0110 or their website
• OSU Survivor Advocacy Resource Center 541-737-2030 or email
• Sarah’s Place at Samaritan Albany General Hospital 541-812-4420
• Benton County Sheriff’s Office 541-766-6858 or call/text 911 for an emergency