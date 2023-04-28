Man who murdered Pleasant Hill woman sentenced to life in prison

EUGENE, Ore. – Andrew Paul Geronimi, 36, has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of Caelen Ann Bosisto.

According to the Lane County District Attorney’s office, back in the morning of August 9, 2021, Geronimi was arrested and charged with crimes including first-degree murder after breaking into the Pleasant Hill home of Caelen Ann Bosisto and Staton Ryan Bosisto and shooting both of them. Staton Bosisto was shot in the head but survived. Their 2-month-old baby was present, but was uninjured. Caelen Bosisto was found dead.

On April 14, 2023, Geronimi pleaded guilty to all charges that were arrayed against him. On April 28, Geronimi was sentenced to life in prison. He will only be eligible for parole after serving 37.5 years of his sentence, according to court officials.

