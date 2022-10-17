 Skip to main content
Man who police say fired shots on bike path arrested

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man reported to have fired a gun near bystanders on Fern Ridge Path is in custody after attempting to run from the police, the Eugene Police Department said.

According to EPD, police responded to a call of shots fired at the Fern Ridge Path near Oak Patch Road at about 1:28 p.m. on October 15. Police said a man was reported to have fired off a gun on the bike path, yelled at bystanders, and jumped into some bushes. Police said that when officers arrived, one of them spotted a man matching the description of the suspect running behind homes along west 14th Avenue.

Police said they chased the suspect, later identified as Maximo Rodolfo Covernali, 37, as he climbed over fences and allegedly reached into his waistband at one point. Covernali was reportedly intercepted in a backyard in the 2400 block of west 14th Avenue and was arrested without further incident. Police said a bullet was found on the bike path and another was found embedded in a fence near where two people had been standing.

Police say Covernali was taken to the Lane County Jail and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct, third-degree escape, reckless endangerment and first-degree theft of a firearm.

