.Slow moving thunderstorms have potential to produce periods of very
heavy rain this afternoon and evening. Not all areas will receive
rainfall and some areas may receive very heavy rainfall exceeding
one-half inch to one inch in less than an hour.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington,
roughly including the Coast Range Crest and points eastward.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,
especially in urban areas. Debris flows are possible in areas of
the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire, the 2020 Wildfires, and the 2022 Cedar
Creek Fire.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Slow moving thunderstorms and high atmospheric moisture have
produced conditions conducive for localized very heavy
rainfall. Amounts in excess of 1 inch per hour may occur with
the most stationary storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Man who sped off from traffic stop arrested on drug charges after pursuit

  • Updated
  • 0
Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO)

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. – A man was jailed Friday afternoon after allegedly throwing methamphetamine out of his car window as deputies chased him, according to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team.

According to the DINT, in the afternoon of May 12, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s office stopped Randall Slay, 51, in his car near the intersection of south Pacific Highway and Gael Lane in the Tri-City area. The DINT said detectives had been investigating drug activity and had reason to believe Slay was in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine. A drug-sniffing K-9 was called to the scene and alerted deputies to drugs inside the vehicle, DINT said.

Trapper, DINT drug sniffing dog

Trapper, one of DINT's drug-sniffing K-9 dogs.

Deputies ordered Slay out of the car, but he instead sped away in his vehicle, deputies said. DINT officials said Slay was seen throwing things out of his car as deputies chased him along Pacific Highway, all of which were collected by DINT detectives. DINT officials said they recovered about 120 grams of methamphetamine that Slay had thrown out of his car.

Slay eventually stopped in Myrtle Creek and was arrested, DINT officials said. Detectives said they found remnants of meth on Slay’s shirt, as well as another 18 grams of the drug in his pocket. A further search of his vehicle found another six grams of the substance, detectives said.

Slay was sent to the Douglas County Jail on charges of unlawful possession, manufacture, and delivery of methamphetamine, as well as charges of attempting to elude, reckless driving, offensive littering, and tampering with evidence.

