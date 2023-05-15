Man who sped off from traffic stop arrested on drug charges after pursuit

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. – A man was jailed Friday afternoon after allegedly throwing methamphetamine out of his car window as deputies chased him, according to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team.
According to the DINT, in the afternoon of May 12, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s office stopped Randall Slay, 51, in his car near the intersection of south Pacific Highway and Gael Lane in the Tri-City area. The DINT said detectives had been investigating drug activity and had reason to believe Slay was in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine. A drug-sniffing K-9 was called to the scene and alerted deputies to drugs inside the vehicle, DINT said.
Deputies ordered Slay out of the car, but he instead sped away in his vehicle, deputies said. DINT officials said Slay was seen throwing things out of his car as deputies chased him along Pacific Highway, all of which were collected by DINT detectives. DINT officials said they recovered about 120 grams of methamphetamine that Slay had thrown out of his car.
Slay eventually stopped in Myrtle Creek and was arrested, DINT officials said. Detectives said they found remnants of meth on Slay’s shirt, as well as another 18 grams of the drug in his pocket. A further search of his vehicle found another six grams of the substance, detectives said.
Slay was sent to the Douglas County Jail on charges of unlawful possession, manufacture, and delivery of methamphetamine, as well as charges of attempting to elude, reckless driving, offensive littering, and tampering with evidence.