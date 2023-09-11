Man who struck and killed homeless woman committed to OSH after pleading guilty

EUGENE, Ore. – A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and attempted murder in relation to a 2022 incident where the vehicle he was driving struck and killed a homeless woman in a tent has been committed to the Oregon State Hospital, court documents show.

Back on September 8, 2022, Oregon State Police responded to reports that a vehicle had run over an occupied tent on Highway 99 and struck another person. Troopers said the driver, Anthony Charles Rodeen, then 18, was arrested in a parking lot further down the highway with some involvement from bystanders. The person in the tent, later identified as Amber Mark, 42, had been killed in the collision, police said.

On September 6, 2023, after court proceedings that involved questions of Rodeen’s mental fitness to stand trial, Rodeen’s attorney submitted a “petition to consent to be found guilty” for charges of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree attempted murder, court documents show. Court documents show that doctors found Rodeen was suffering from severe bipolar disorder on September 8, 2022, and was not capable of comprehending the criminality of his actions at the time.

On September 8, 2023, one year to the day after the original incident, Rodeen, now 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and attempted murder, waived a jury trial, and was sentenced, court documents show. Because of his underlying mental health issues, Rodeen was committed to the Oregon State Hospital in lieu of prison. Court documents show Rodeen has been committed to the State Hospital for a maximum of 20 years.