Man who struck another with brick during argument arrested, deputies say

COOS BAY, Ore. – Coos County sheriff’s officials said a Coos County man who allegedly struck another man with a brick during an argument was arrested on Sunday morning.
A deputy responded at about 6:30 a.m. on May 27 to interview a possible assault victim on Grinnell Lane in Coos Bay, authorities said. CCSO officials said the deputy's investigation revealed that the victim had been allegedly struck in the back of the head with a brick after an argument with a 34-year-old acquaintance identified as Nathanael L. Fleming.
Fleming allegedly left the scene in a black SUV immediately after the attack, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said further investigation led to Fleming’s arrest by two CCSO deputies on May 28 at about 9:45 a.m.
Fleming was charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree criminal trespass. He was transported to the Coos County Jail where he is being held without bail pending his first court appearance, authorities said.