Man with large amount of drugs arrested after police dog search

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who allegedly had a large quantity of drugs was arrested early Wednesday morning after police conducted a lengthy search with help from their police dogs, the Eugene Police Department reported.
According to the EPD, at about 2:24 a.m. on November 9, an officer spotted a man driving who had a suspended license and had allegedly fired a gun during an earlier arrest. Police said the officer tried to pull the driver over near west Seventh Avenue and Tyinn Street, but he sped off. Police said multiple officers responded to the area, and a sergeant eventually found the vehicle at the Side pocket Tavern on west Sixth Avenue.
According to the EPD, they reviewed security camera footage and saw the suspect, Raymond Martin Kennedy, 37, running off on foot. Police said they brought in two K-9 units, who were able to track down Kennedy to the area of east Fifth Avenue and Oak Street. Police said Kennedy ran away, and they flooded the area with officers. Police said a search ensued, with an additional police dog being brought in from Springfield Police Department as the suspect apparently shed clothes and possessions while running away towards Skinner Butte. Eventually, police said a police dog unit was able to find and arrest Kennedy as he was hiding in a bush.
Police say Kennedy was found with more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, more than five grams of heroin, more than 200 fentanyl pills and more than 20 grams of fentanyl powder, as well as paraphernalia such as scales. Police said Kennedy was sent to the Lane County Jail on charges of possession of meth, heroin and other controlled substances and manufacturing and delivery of controlled substances, as well as eluding the police by vehicle, driving while suspended, and reckless driving.