Man with warrant arrested after K-9 search, Eugene police say

eugene police

EUGENE, Ore. -- A wanted man was arrested Tuesday after driving away from police and barricading himself in an apartment, Eugene Police Department said.

According to EPD, at about 4:31 p.m. on December 20, two patrolling officers spotted a vehicle in a no-parking zone in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area with a person in the driver’s seat. EPD said the officers recognized the person as a man with a warrant for his arrest, and they approached him on foot. Officers said that as soon as the man spotted them, he drove away, stopped a short distance away, then left the vehicle and ran towards Autumn Avenue.

EPD said the patrolling officers called for help to find the suspect, and were soon joined by units from EPD’s Drone Team as well as more patrol officers and two police dog units. EPD said a police dog tracked the suspect, later identified as Maurice Pierre Craft-Jones, 40, to an upstairs duplex apartment on Autumn Avenue.

Police said they were able to convince Craft-Jones to come into custody peacefully, and he was taken to the Lane County Jail on the warrant and a charge of eluding the police by vehicle.

