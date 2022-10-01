Manhunt ends with two arrests after armed carjacking in Gateway area

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- Two arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street.
On September 30th, 2022 at 12:26 p.m. the Springfield Police Department received reports of an armed car jacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street in Springfield. Two men were said to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store.
Police said one of the suspects pointed a gun and threatened her while telling her to get back in the vehicle. They ended up getting into the victim’s vehicle without her and drove away from the scene.
At 1:01 p.m., police said similar suspects were seen near the 800 block of Oakdale Ave in Springfield, only blocks away from the car jacking location.
A witness described the men and what they were carrying, which matched the two suspects and the victim’s property that had been in the stolen
vehicle. The suspects went into an apartment briefly before driving away in the victim’s vehicle again.
Later, at 3:20 p.m., police said the involved stolen vehicle was located unoccupied at an apartment complex in Eugene, 1180 Willamette Street. A short time later, 20-year-old Johntae Carter-Hamilton of Portland, returned to the apartment on Oakdale and was taken into custody. He was found to be in possession of a concealed semi-automatic handgun. A search warrant was conducted at the apartment and additional evidence in the case was seized.
Due to severity of the crimes committed SPD worked closely with the Eugene Police Department to locate the second suspect, 19-year-old Jayshawn Avington of Portland, who was thought to frequent downtown Eugene.
Police said the search stretched into the early morning hours of Saturday when Eugene’s Street Crimes Unit located Avington in a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.
Avington ran away, but was immediately taken into custody.
Both suspects were lodged at the Lane County Jail. Carter-Hamilton was lodged for Robbery I, Attempted Kidnapping I, Unlawful Use of Motor Vehicle, and False Information to Police.
Avington was lodged for Robbery I, Attempted Kidnapping I, and Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle.