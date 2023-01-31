 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM
PST THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 8
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 13 to 18 ft at 12 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM Wednesday to 10 PM PST
Thursday. Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Weather Alert

Manhunt for attempted murder suspect over, suspect dead

An 'extremely dangerous' kidnapping suspect has evaded capture for nearly a week, prompting police to call for the public's help

Oregon police are asking the public for information of the whereabouts of Benjamin Foster, who may have recently changed his appearance.

 Grants Pass Police Department

GRANTS PASS, Ore- A man wanted for attempted murder died en route to the hospital Tuesday evening, following an hours-long standoff with police.

According to Grants Pass Police, 36-year-old Benjamin Foster barricaded himself at the original crime scene near Shane Way and Sun Glo Drive. 

Grants Pass Police originally reported that Foster was taken to an area hospital still alive. Police than later updated the media in the evening that he had died.

One week ago, police discovered a woman brutally beaten at the home, which started the manhunt for Foster.

Police said that Foster barricaded himself deep inside a space underneath the home for hours. SWAT and a Crisis Negotiation team were on the scene working to get him out.

No officers were injured in the arrest. Police plan to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon with further details.

