Manhunt for attempted murder suspect over, suspect dead

GRANTS PASS, Ore- A man wanted for attempted murder died en route to the hospital Tuesday evening, following an hours-long standoff with police.

According to Grants Pass Police, 36-year-old Benjamin Foster barricaded himself at the original crime scene near Shane Way and Sun Glo Drive.

Grants Pass Police originally reported that Foster was taken to an area hospital still alive. Police than later updated the media in the evening that he had died.

One week ago, police discovered a woman brutally beaten at the home, which started the manhunt for Foster.

Police said that Foster barricaded himself deep inside a space underneath the home for hours. SWAT and a Crisis Negotiation team were on the scene working to get him out.

No officers were injured in the arrest. Police plan to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon with further details.