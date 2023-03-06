Mapleton announces boil-water notice; residents wait for improvement

MAPLETON, Ore. -- On Saturday, March 4, the Mapleton Water District announced a boil-water notice for the town. Residents and businesses are being advised to boil any water they plan to drink or use for at least a minute. This includes water for brushing their teeth, making ice, cleaning, and washing fruit or vegetables.

Over the weekend, the pressure in Mapleton’s water pipes reached zero, and possibly dipped into negative levels. When levels go into the negatives, the pipes can act as a vacuum and suck up nearby groundwater.

When groundwater makes its way into the pipes of the system, the entire supply becomes contaminated. Because there was a chance of a possible groundwater exposure, the boil-water notice was put out as a precautionary measure.

This is just the most recent in a string of issues plaguing the water system in Mapleton. Residents and business owners in the town are becoming increasingly frustrated.

“And yeah of course, everything is impacted,” said Jon Noland, owner of the Mapleton gift shop and restaurant the Alpha Bit. "When you don't know if you're going to have clean water or not it's kinda hard to run a business. I'm not sure how the other people in town do it with the boil-water notice. But it does affect everything because when you make coffee you have to use bottled water, you know everything to do. It affects everything.”

Mapleton could come off their boil-water notice as soon as Tuesday night. Vanessa West, the Board Chair for the Mapleton Water District, is bringing water samples into Eugene for testing on Tuesday morning and if the samples come back free of contamination, then residents can go back to using their water like normal.