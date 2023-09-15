Mapleton football rallying for the best season yet

MAPLETON, Ore. -- The Mapleton Sailors won't hit the football field this season; the players and district officials decided to call the season off, after a tough start.
The six man team in the small town is used to tall the ups and downs of such a small group, and they didn't want to believe canceling the season altogether would be an option.
But, unfortunately, a combination of injuries and a lack of turnout caused the Mapleton High School Football team to cut their season short.
"You probably need eight to 10 healthy kids to truly run a football season, and we've been sitting at six all summer, trying to get a few more kids out. And our sixth kid is battling some ankle injuries," superintendent Sue Wilson said. "And so we weren't sure. We canceled our first two games, but were remaining positive. We actually got another player out to practice, and that day one of our seniors broke his hand."
Taking it as a sign from the universe, the team and the district decided to wrap their season up, months early.
But that's not entirely the end of the story.
"We had been planning a memorial service and celebration for Johnny Sundstrom who was a local legend, voice of the Mapleton Football, longtime track and field coach, and had a huge impact on our community," Wilson said.
Johnny passed away over the summer, after being sick for quite some time. But regardless of how he was feeling, he still left his mark on his community.
Tucker Ford does a little bit of everything in the Mapleton School District. He's a teacher, a track coach, and now a co-coach of the football team. He said he had an especially strong connection with Johnny.
"He wasn't just a coach. He was a human. And to me, that's what he taught all of us," Ford said.
So, with this legacy, and with an unusual and for a time uncertain football season, Wilson and Ford are among those working to make this season extra special.
For one, they're keeping their homecoming game on the calendar, for October 6, this time with a different look.
"It was a chance to celebrate [Johnny]. We have a mural we're going to unveil, and have up on the football field, and we wanted to keep that piece in place," Wilson said. "We decided to make that a flag football, alumni-student celebration game. And so we're working to recruit players and make it a fun night."
And don't worry, the Sailors are still keeping in shape practicing every day. Most of the players are getting ready for basketball season.
With Johnny's passing, people like Ford are hoping to keep the legacy going, for years to come.
"I mean, I'm Tucker. Johnny's Johnny. I can't be who he was. But I can try my best to model the way that he was for everybody," Ford said.
The district also has some events planned for other sports teams; you can find a list on the their website.