Mapleton in the middle of another boil water notice

MAPLETON, Ore. – After a leak was discovered in the decades-old pipes under the Mapleton Bridge on Monday, a boil water notice was issued for residents. The leak was just the latest in a series of problems with the small town’s water system.
The leak was noticed on May 1, but while the exact location of the leak was unknown, the water kept flowing through the system. It is estimated that as much as 500,000 gallons of water could have been lost.
Once a leak was identified, water was shut off and people in town were without water for 36 hours. Since the leak was found, the water district was able to isolate the leak and redirect the water through other pipes so it can be delivered to the people.
For now, the boil water notice is active as a precaution in case low or negative pressure in the system’s pipes sucked up nearby groundwater and contaminated the supply.
“Our distribution pipes are very fragile. They're over their life expectancy,” said Vanessa West, the board chair of the Mapleton Water District. “So they're just getting worse and worse and more fragile as we go. So, like expected, we're getting more and more leaks. This leak that we got this time was extremely big.”
In order to stop the problems once and for all, the water district would need to replace all of the pipes in its system. An engineer estimated in February that it would cost $7 million to replace five miles of the piping.
In total, Mapleton has 15 miles of piping, plus some smaller piping. The district estimated that a total replacement would cost $15 million. Because Mapleton is an unincorporated community, it would be up to the town’s people to pay for the replacement. Community officials said the most reasonable solution would be a government grant.
“Grant money from the government takes between one and a half and three and a half years to get after writing the grant,” West said. “So I honestly don't believe we'll be able to replace our pipes for at least three to five years."
West says the pipes should have been replaced at least 25 years ago.
Even though this is not the first time residents have had to work through an outage like this, the impacts are still felt. Pam Sivers, the manager at the Maple Lane RV Park, said the people using the park cannot use the water hookups.
"What they're seeing is that they can't, they don't have any access to showers, laundry,” Sivers said. “Of course we do our best to provide water for them, and we do get a lot of support from the Mapleton Food Share here. And we really do appreciate that."
The situation is forcing Sivers to change how she does things.
"We typically don't require people to have a load of water when they come in,” Sivers said. “But now that we're having this crisis we need to do that. And that will help us."
But Sivers said in addition to having to help out the residents at the park, she’s also feeling the effects on other parts of her business.
"We also manage an AirBnB and that is completely off-calendar right now until the boil notice is lifted,” Sivers said. “And that means revenue of $150 a night times 14."
West is also a Mapleton business owner, and like Sivers, she is feeling the squeeze.
"I'm having to close several days,” West said. “My workers aren't able to make the same, you know, work the hours they normally do. So they're struggling. It really is a big struggle for the community. Other businesses, same thing. They've had to close and their workers aren't getting their regular paychecks. So it really is very difficult for the community."
West has taken water samples from Mapleton to a lab. If the samples come back clean, the town could be off the boil water notice within the week.