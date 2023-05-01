Mapleton receives notice to boil water before use

MAPLETON, Ore. – The community of Mapleton is once again under a boil water notice after a leak in the community’s aging infrastructure potentially contaminated the water supply.
According to a notice given to many Mapleton residents, a loss in water pressure on April 30 may have allowed harmful bacteria into the water supply. Officials with the Mapleton Water District said the contamination could make those who rink the water sick, and said those with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Officials told customers to bring any water to a roiling boil for one full minute, and allowing the water to cool off before using or storing in a clean, covered container.
City officials said the leak in the town’s water system was isolated near Highway 36 in the evening of April 30. Officials said the leak was so bad the Mapleton water plant pumped 200,000 gallons of water that day and the town still suffered extremely low water pressure. Mapleton officials said the town’s water infrastructure is composed mostly of asbestos concrete that is serving long past its 70-year maximum life span. City officials are working to acquire a supply of bottled water for residents to use.