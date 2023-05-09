Mapleton school locked down after suspicious person reported

MAPLETON, Ore. – Mapleton Middle/High School and Mapleton Elementary School went into lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a suspicious, possibly armed, person made their way onto school grounds.
At about 2:20 p.m. on May 9, emergency personnel responded to the area of Mapleton Middle/High School after a students reported seeing a man dressed in black and armed with a rifle near the school’s track. The school was placed on lockdown, but officials said that all students and staff are safe and accounted for. As of 4:25 p.m., schools are on lockout.
Sounds of gunfire was allegedly heard, but authorities have not confirmed if a weapon was fired. Deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and surrounded the area, and have accounted for all students and staff as of 3:23 p.m. The LCSO’s response is continuing, with a K-9 unit reportedly on the way to the scene. The LCSO said there is no active threat at this time, but are urging parents to stay away from the school as they work on a plan to reunify students and parents.
School officials sent out a message to parents informing them of the lockout, but also saying that all students and staff were safe. Officials reiterated the need to stay away from the school so as not to disrupt law enforcement's response.
