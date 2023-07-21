Mapleton woman accused of killing mother found unfit to stand trial

EUGENE, Ore. – A Mapleton woman accused of murdering her own mother back in June has been found unfit to stand trial or aid and assist in her own defense, according to court documents.

Back on June 24, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said they went to the 9400 block of Highway 126 in Mapleton for a reported homicide. Deputies said the caller, Marsha Quesnell, 65, had told them she had killed her mother, Mona Tittle. The LCSO said Quesnell was arrested without incident and Tittle was found dead inside the home.

Quesnell was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, however, medical evaluators have declared Quesnell unfit to proceed with the trial, as she is mentally unable to aid and assist in her own defense. Court documents show Quesnell was committed to the Oregon State Hospital in Salem for a maximum of three years.