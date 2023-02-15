Marcola family speak out about ongoing bullying concerns at local middle school

MARCOLA, Ore.-- One family is voicing their concerns about bullying after they said their 11-year-old daughter is getting severely bullied at her new school.
Amanda Lafranchi said her daughter, Makenna, started at Mohawk Middle School only a month ago. Since then, her mom claims she has been bullied almost every single day.
"It's heartbreaking. Why is she the target? Why? Because she likes to wear all black? That's her color. Who cares," Lafranchi said.
Part of the bullying includes disturbing text messages that were sent to Makenna. In one, the person suggests she 'kill herself'. Lafranchi said two boys were responsible for the texts. Lafranchi said when they saw the texts, they immediately reached out to their parents.
"The first parents we contacted handled it great. They were amazing with us. They went through the same thing at the same school, and their child wrote a suicide note. That's how far it got with him," Lafranchi said.
Makenna's grandfather, Allen Stout, has since stepped in and went straight to school officials, telling them about the ongoing bullying.
"They told me they had a three-step process they had to do. Five days later, we hear back from them, and their verdict was that if either of the children spoke with each other, they would be suspended," Stout said.
However, the bullying didn't stop. But this time the family said it wasn't through text messages.
"She had ice water dumped on her in the snow. So, I go back up there to talk to the principal, and they don't know anything about it. It had been five hours since she had water dumped on her," Stout said.
Stout said school officials said they would look into the matter. But the family is disappointed the bullying went this far.
"She's getting to the point where she's just numbing herself; she didn't even want to come home. She just wanted dry clothes. I'm like, 'no, you need to come home.' We don't need to deal with that," Lafranchi said.
Lafranchi said something needs to be done so this doesn't happen to anyone else.
"Other children that are getting bullied are scared to come forward because this is such a small community, and they don't want repercussions. We don't know what's going to happen to her at his point, which makes us nervous too. But we can't just stay silent. Nothing would change," Lafranchi said.
As for now, they're keeping Makenna home.
In a statement, school officials told KEZI,
"At Marcola School District, we take accusations of bullying very seriously. The District has a process in place to address both the impacts and root causes of bullying. This process includes a student or staff report, an investigation of the incident, interventions based on our behavior matrix, and communication with the involved families. Understanding that each of these incidents is sensitive, we try our best to handle them with care and confidentiality, and the District seeks to continue implementing restorative practices that promote a safer, more empathetic, and understanding school environment. It is our priority to provide a safe and welcoming school environment for all Marcola students."