Marine board officials remind recreationists to practice safety on the water

SALEM, Ore. – Despite warming spring weather, state marine board officials say safety should still remain a priority for water-based outdoor recreationists.
Oregon State Marine Board officials said that while weather forecasts are expected to rise sharply this coming weekend, water temperatures are still frigid following late spring snowpack. Cold water shock is a leading cause of drowning, while immersion in cold water is a high risk factor for hypothermia, state officials said.
“Every year when the first warm temperatures arrive, many people decide to cool off by hitting the water,” says Brian Paulsen, the boating safety program manager for the Oregon State Marine Board. “With the great snowpack, you can guarantee as it’s melting it’s going to be frigid. It’s incredibly important everyone wear a life jacket and dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature.”
Marine board officials said wearing a life jacket that fits properly is a key preventative measure. In test fitting, the wearer should lift their arms next to their head while a tester pulls the jacket from their shoulders, state officials said. OMB officials said the jacket is too big if it rises to the earlobes or higher.
In 2022, 10 of 16 recreational boating fatality victims were not wearing life jackets, OMB officials said.
Officials said that of the fatalities, seven victims were in paddle craft, three were in motorboats and nine of the victims were solo operators boating alone.
More information can be found online for locations of life jacket loaner stations and different styles for water recreation, officials said. Boating safety information can be found here.