Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast

OREGON COAST -- U.S. Fish and Wildlife is asking the public to report any sightings of stranding sea turtles found off the Oregon Coast.
In the last month, three Olive Ridley sea turtles were found stranded on Oregon beaches. This includes in Clatsop, Newport and Coos Bay. Last year, five stranding sea turtles were found off the Oregon Coast.
While the numbers are lower compared to the east coast, marine experts like Heather Harris said there's still a concern this could increase in the future.
"With climate change, we are very concerned about seeing an increase of cold-stunned sea turtles in our area," said Harris, a wildlife veterinarian at Upwell. "They require a lot of care, long term care. It takes a lot of time in rehabilitation to bring a turtle back from the brink. When they're very cold, sometimes they're not moving at all. Sometimes they're breathing every ten minutes. Their heart rates are really slow, so it just takes a long time to get them back."
Experts said we see stranding or cold-stunned turtles because the turtles are simply too cold for their environment. This is why fall is typically the time of year they start to show up in the Pacific Northwest.
"What happens is, you see sea turtles comes up the coast during the summer to forage on eel grass and generally they go back south to warmer waters before it gets too cold," said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wildlife biologist Cheryl Strong. "But some of them do not go fast enough."
There is a silver lining to finding these turtles on the shore.
"For sea turtles, the populations are increasing so they're doing better," said Harris. "Similar story to the Olive Ridleys. As the populations are improving the nest protections and other things are working, we have more individuals and that means we're going to see more strandings."
But all sea turtles are endangered species, which is why it's important to keep track of cold-stunned turtles.
"It can be very hard to tell if these turtles are alive or not. They can look dead, even if they're still alive," said Strong.
This is why people are urged to call the Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 1-866-767-6114 right away if they see a stranding turtle.
Once taken to a rehabilitation facility, the turtles are warmed up gradually. Experts said it's a slow process that could take weeks or months.
Sea turtles are not harmful and are not being stranded from a disease, according to experts. But people are advised not to bother them or let their pets near them.