Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A coastal jet will enhance winds Thursday evening. Southwest to west gales return Friday evening and veer to northwest behind the front Friday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&