Market Fest now underway at the 5th Street Public Market in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – A three-day community event opened up at 4 p.m. on Friday and will continue through Sunday at the 5th Street Public Market, according to organizers.
The fifth annual Market Fest is completely free to the public and features live music, art activities and projects and much more. A cornhole tournament is scheduled for Friday evening, and on Saturday morning things will kick off with a fun run and a pet parade at 9 a.m.
“The inspiration was really about making an event that the community can come together and enjoy,” said Irene Alltucker, vice president of real estate for Obie Companies. “And that it's a free activity, and there's all kinds of things going on all weekend long.”
For a couple years, the Market Fest wasn’t able to happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers are hoping to make this event a tradition for everyone, Alltucker said.
“Our goal is that everyone walks away having had a great time with their friends and family, and create memories, and look forward to next year,” Alltucker said. “So our goal is that this becomes a tradition for everybody, and each year it has grown and so we just want everyone to have a good time.”
On Sunday, there will be a community breakfast benefitting Catholic Community Services and a car show running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More information can be found on the 5th Street Public Market’s Facebook page.