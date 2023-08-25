 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT SUNDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT SUNDAY.

An Air Quality Advisory for Smoke has been issued. Wildfires burning
in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through 4 PM PDT on
Sunday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Market Fest now underway at the 5th Street Public Market in Eugene

  • Updated
  • 0
Fifth annual Market Fest

EUGENE, Ore. – A three-day community event opened up at 4 p.m. on Friday and will continue through Sunday at the 5th Street Public Market, according to organizers.

The fifth annual Market Fest is completely free to the public and features live music, art activities and projects and much more. A cornhole tournament is scheduled for Friday evening, and on Saturday morning things will kick off with a fun run and a pet parade at 9 a.m.

“The inspiration was really about making an event that the community can come together and enjoy,” said Irene Alltucker, vice president of real estate for Obie Companies. “And that it's a free activity, and there's all kinds of things going on all weekend long.”

For a couple years, the Market Fest wasn’t able to happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers are hoping to make this event a tradition for everyone, Alltucker said.

“Our goal is that everyone walks away having had a great time with their friends and family, and create memories, and look forward to next year,” Alltucker said. “So our goal is that this becomes a tradition for everybody, and each year it has grown and so we just want everyone to have a good time.”

On Sunday, there will be a community breakfast benefitting Catholic Community Services and a car show running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information can be found on the 5th Street Public Market’s Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you