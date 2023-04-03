Mask mandate lifted in Oregon health care facilities

EUGENE, Ore -- Workers, patients, and visitors will no longer require masks to enter health care facilities across Oregon.
The decision by the Oregon Health Authority was announced earlier this year. They gave the state one month to prepare for the lifting of the mandate on April 3, 2023. The decision came after a series of discussions with private and public organizations and departments.
Matthew Guthrie, a resident of Eugene, is happy he isn't required to mask up anymore every time he goes into a health care building. However, he also didn't mind masking up to help protect others.
"When I thought about the people that I love and care about who are a little more, get sick a little easier, because they are older I thought it was important to keep them safe and healthy," he said.
Dr. Patrick Luedtke is the Senior Public Health Officer for Lane County Health and Human services. He acknowledges the benefits masks have been able to provide over the course of the pandemic. However, he feels now is the best time to lift the mandate, not just because the rate of disease is low but also because it will help hospitals and health centers with costs.
"Masks are not free, so that will be helpful to some organizations who suffered purchasing this personal equipment or PPE as we call them," Dr. Luedtke said.
However, Dr. Luedtke feels there are still groups who should continue to mask up because they are at risk of diseases. Certain at-risk groups include people who are immuno-compromised or people who are still unvaccinated.
These groups typically have weakened immune systems which makes it much more difficult for them to fight back against diseases. Those aged 65 or older are also recommended by Dr. Luedtke to continue to mask up in public spaces. Dr. Luedtke also said anyone who wants to continue wearing a mask is free to do so.
Private organizations are also affected by this decision. PeaceHealth is a nonprofit healthcare system that operates a number of hospitals in Lane County. When the pandemic started, they followed the states mandates to the letter. Now with the rate of disease dropping and the state relaxing its policy, they see the writing on the wall.
James McGovern, PeaceHealth's Chief Medical Officer in Oregon, said, "We agree with the lifting of the mask mandate and we're rolling that out. Actually, I think today people are not wearing any masks in the hospital."
He also said the nonprofit organization planned for this day in advance very carefully. As a private entity, they are afforded a little bit of autonomy when it comes to their internal policies. McGovern believes wholeheartedly in masks, but he also felt it was a good sign things were starting to get back to normal a little bit. However there are still some concerns a new outbreak, especially in the hospitals. The CDC still encourages investigations and resources to be used to learn more about new exposures.
Not all of PeaceHealth's locations will stop requiring masks all at once. A couple of at risk locations will continue with the mask mandate for a little while longer.
McGovern said, "Our inpatient hemodialysis unit and our infusion center are both places with weakened immune systems to spend a lot of time in and around each other with their caregiver,s and so those are the two areas where we're still going to require masking."