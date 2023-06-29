Masked assailant found guilty of all charges for 2021 attack

EUGENE, Ore. – A man who allegedly wore a Halloween mask when he tried to pull a woman into a car and stabbed a man who came to help her has been found guilty of numerous charges, court documents show.
According to the Eugene Police Department, at about 5:40 p.m. back on October 22, 2021, Joshua Cates, then 31, followed a woman to her home then attacked her and tried to force her back into her car when she tried to get out. Police said a babysitter in the home rushed out to get Cates off the woman, but was non-fatally stabbed in the altercation. Cates reportedly ran away when the stabbed man continued to fight back, and was found and arrested later that night.
Court records show Cates pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree assault, strangulation, unlawful use of a weapon, and attempting to commit a felony. On June 28, a jury found Cates guilty of all charges after a 15-day trial. Cates is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27.