Masks no longer required in health care settings starting April 3

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon Health Authority officials said that masks will no longer be required in health care settings starting Monday, April 3.

OHA authorities said that health care settings include hospitals, outpatient centers, counseling offices, urgent care centers and dental offices, among others.

Patients, workers and visitors may continue to wear a mask if they choose, OHA officials said. The OHA also encourages those who are sick or those who are at high risk of severe illness to continue wearing a mask.

The mandate has been in place since August 2021, OHA officials said.

