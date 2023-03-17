Massive new inpatient rehab facility coming to RiverBend

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A massive new rehabilitation facility is coming to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield.
Hospital officials said the new facilities will be about rehabilitation and preparing patients for life after treatment.
The new facility will provide physical, occupational and speech pathology services for adults who are recovering from conditions such as strokes, neurological diseases, brain or spinal cord injuries and more.
PeaceHealth already has a rehab facility at its university location in Eugene which is managed by Lifepoint Rehabilitation through a partnership between the two organizations. The new building at RiverBend will also be managed by Lifepoint will feature 50 private rooms, doubling the number in the university district.
“It will have 50 beds,” said Alicia Beymer, PeaceHealth's University District Chief Administration Officer. “12 of which we are super excited to announce… is a 12-bed secure traumatic brain injury unit, which we do not have in this community and really have a great need for that.”
Amenities to help ensure patient comfort include an apartment-like dwelling to aid in transitioning out of the hospital, Beymer said.
“We're going to have an apartment-like setup,” Beymer said, “for a patient to spend the night in… before they leave so that they get comfortable in a non-hospital environment and confident so when they transfer home they know what it's going to be like and what their needs are.”
Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2025 and open in 2026.